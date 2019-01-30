ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Botanical Garden is giving cold St. Louisans an escape to its tropical Climatron Wednesday.
The Climatron is 85 degrees every day, making it the perfect way to take a tropical escape without leaving the Metro area.
Anyone who comes to the garden on January 30 will be given free admission to the Climatron, which is connected to other indoor spaces including the Brookings Exploration Center, Temperate House, Linnaean House and Museum Building.
