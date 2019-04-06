WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 45-year-old Potosi man has been charged after yelling he is "tired" with cops and shooting toward a Washington County deputy back in March.
Donald P. McConnell was charged with first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer. Reports say McConnell yelled at a deputy conducting a traffic stop while McConnell was driving by in his truck on March 26.
The deputy couldn't make out what McConnell was yelling due to wind and traffic. After the deputy was done with the traffic stop, he drove around to find McConnell and check him out.
McConnell started yelling again when the deputy approached him. The Daily Journal reports McConnell told the deputy to "leave the area," and that he was "tired of all the [expletive] with the cops." He immediately got in his truck and pulled out a shotgun.
The deputy reported he tried to talk reason with McConnell, but McConnell waved the firearm and eventually pointed the gun and fired one shot at the deputy.
The deputy was not injured.
After a warrant was obtained, deputies found a Norinco SKS with a full magazine and a glass pipe with residue tested positive for methamphetamine, according to The Daily Journal.
McConnell was also charged with two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon as well as possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
McConnell is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.