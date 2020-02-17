ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This year is a leap year and one local hospital has some staff members who use this unique event to have fun with their patients.
Elyse Dugo is a patient care technician at St. Louis Children's Hospital. One week from Saturday, she turns 7-years-old.
"At first people are really confused, how are you only 7? And then it clicks, ohh, leap year, that makes sense,” Dugo explained.
Dugo is a leap year baby born on February 29th. So she celebrates her actual birthday every four years.
St. Louis Children's Hospital nurse Jordan Schneider is in the same boat.
"My son doesn't understand it at all because we are both currently six,” Schneider said. “He doesn't think it's cool at the moment.”
Schneider said it's always fun teasing with her patients and their families that she's younger than the little ones she cares for.
Both women are really turning 28-years-old.
And say this unique characteristic will definitely come in handy as they get older.
"It's going to be great when I am in my 60s and people ask me how old I am, and I'm going to say I am only 16."
