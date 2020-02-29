ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some newborn babies got more than just a birthday on Saturday. They were born on leap day and received a little gift for it.
The newborns were gifted leap frog inspired hats and blankets while new moms received a self-care kit at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
"I was supposed to have him next month and I ended up having him on leap day and it was pretty exciting," Tiffany Morton said.
Morton gave birth to Noah at 2:35 a.m. weighing 6 lb., 7 oz.
The group Mightiest Moms donated the hats and blankets to the leap day babies. The group was founded just over a year ago to help mothers dealing with a high risk pregnancy or birth.
The idea stemmed from one mom's rocky road to motherhood.
"The whole time that I was here I just couldn't stop thinking about how much support I had from friends and family, how thankful I was to just have a really great network of strength behind me and I was just kind of looking around and thinking I'm so blessed to have that and not everyone has that," Tara Docekal from Mightiest Moms said.
