ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — With the Cardinals teetering at the edge of wild card contention, aggressiveness in their efforts to capture each and every game of their remaining schedule is imperative.
Though Jake Woodford had pitched capably through four innings against the Dodgers Thursday afternoon at Busch Stadium, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt opted to cash out his chips on the 24-year-old pitcher when his spot in the batting order came up in the bottom of the fourth. With the go-ahead base runner on second base, Shildt pivoted to his bench to play for a chance at the run.
Matt Carpenter’s plate appearance didn’t result in a run for the Cardinals—he struck out to extend an unfortunate streak that has left him without a hit since August 7—but the thought process in deploying a pinch-hitter with a key runner in scoring position was clear.
That it didn’t pan out in the moment is more about the construction of the team’s bench than it is the process employed by its manager. Shildt knew that every run would count in this battle between postseason hopefuls, so he took his shot at scoring an extra one when the opportunity arose—jot down 'left-handed bench bat' for John Mozeliak’s offseason to-do list.
Another key factor of which Shildt was aware is that the 2021 Cardinals will live or die in the coming weeks by the strength of their full roster. Though the strength of the bench might be an underwhelming element of that picture, unlikely to dramatically change over the season's final weeks, a rejuvenated bullpen could conceivably be a weapon anew.
For the Cardinals to succeed, it’s going to have to be. On Thursday, it was, as a parade of Cardinals relievers held the Dodgers down for five quality innings in a 2-1 win.
After being ousted from the closer role following several recent, high-profile blown saves, Alex Reyes is settling into a new dynamic out of the Cardinals bullpen. Thursday was another quality step toward that end. Reyes relieved Woodford with the game tied 1-1 in the fifth inning and departed after the sixth having helped the Cardinals establish a lead.
It was an important step forward for Reyes, who is moving decisively beyond the weekend’s mishap that saw Daniel Vogelbach tag him for a walk-off grand slam in Milwaukee. He struck out two batters and allowed just one hit in a pair of scoreless innings Thursday.
“Alex doesn't lack confidence, necessarily,” Shildt said. “But execution—and then reward—does foster even more confidence. It’s a reassurance of it, to some degree. Him being able to go grab those two innings was big for him and huge for us.
As Reyes tossed his two scoreless frames, Tyler O’Neill turned him into a winner by picking up the lumber, homering into left field for the second day in a row.
After a quieter July, O’Neill has re-emerged as a focal point of the Cardinals offense, posting an OPS near 1.000 since August 1. He’s been even better in the early days of September, blasting four home runs in 36 plate appearances with an OPS soaring above 1.200.
O’Neill’s run support was all the Cardinals would need as the improbable duo of T.J. McFarland and Luis Garcia locked things down yet again, providing a bridge to Giovanny Gallegos in the ninth. The pair combined for two more scoreless innings, adding those frames to the growing swath of donuts they’ve piled up over the last month-plus.
It’s almost incomprehensible, but the last run permitted by either McFarland or Garcia—both of whom were mid-summer signings by St. Louis—occurred on July 31. If you combine the current scoreless streaks for both relievers, you get a ridiculous 40.1 scoreless innings. And nobody else wanted to roster these guys?
Talk about a couple of diamonds in the rough.
“We’ve got a competitive group, especially in the bullpen,” Thursday’s starting catcher Andrew Knizner said. “Those guys, they know how to approach each day. They’re prepared. So really, you can put them in any role you want to and they're going to be successful. Things have been shaken up a little bit lately, but nobody thinks twice about it. When their name is called, they come in and execute pitches. It’s as simple as that.”
As important as that bridge has been for the Cardinals, the answer to the riddle once you get across it has been uncertain in recent weeks. Tough times for Reyes meant a new direction for the ninth inning in St. Louis. Though Shildt initially touted an impending committee approach to the closer role, it’s become abundantly clear there is but one man wearing the unofficial ‘C’ out in the Cardinals bullpen.
It’s Giovanny Gallegos. Though his own struggles Sunday ultimately led to Reyes serving up the aforementioned Vogel-bomb, Gallegos has been smooth as the ninth-inning man for the Cardinals this week—a necessary factor for any team with designs on a run to the postseason.
“It’s critical,” Shildt said of consistency in the ninth inning. “The thing is, we had it a lot of the year. And now we’re re-establishing what that looks like… It’s very important, clearly.”
By taking a page out of the Dodgers book Thursday—turning a de facto bullpen game into a hard-fought and well-earned win—the Cardinals managed to secure a split with the defending world champions. To cling to any sliver of hope for carving out a significant chapter of their own this October, the Cardinals will need that steady drum beat of a trustworthy bullpen to continue its march in the weeks to come.
