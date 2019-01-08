ST. FRANCOIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 5-year-old girl told her mother her private area hurt after being babysat by a 44-year-old man, police said.
Troy Callahan of Leadwood has been charged with a first degree child molestation, official said.
The 5-year-old's mother contacted the police on December 14 reporting that her daughter stated Callahan "touched her in her private parts when she went to bed," the night of December 5.
The child was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital December 6 for examination, according to officials.
Court documents revealed Callahan placed his leg over the child and made her feel trapped.
She told officials Callahan touched her private area both over her clothing as well as skin to skin. The 5-year-old stated Callahan forced her to touch his private area.
The child stated she asked Callahan to stop in each instance.
Callahan served two years of a five-year sentence for a 2016 second degree assault of a law enforcement officer in Washington County. He was released on October 30, according to court documents.
Callahan is held at the St. Francois County Jail with a $100,000 bond. Callahan is to have no contact with the victim.
