BETHALTO, Ill. (AP) -- A report by Illinois regulators cites leadership failures by on-scene commanders in the March death of a southern Illinois firefighter who was killed while helping battle a house fire.
Godfrey Fire Capt. Jake Ringering died and three other firefighters were injured March 5 when a 21-foot brick wall collapsed in the village of Bethalto. He was battling a house fire on Culp Lane, near the Bethalto Sports Complex.
The Telegraph in Alton reports that the Illinois Occupational Safety and Health cites among its findings that no 360-degree walkaround of the scene was ever done to observe potential hazards before the deadly collapse even though the home was already fully engulfed when the first crews arrived.
