This was the 33rd year for this remarkable event that raises money for the families of fallen first responders. They honored the seven first responders who died in the line of duty this year including Captain Jake Ringering, Officer Michael Langsdorf, and Trooper Nick Hopkins.

Capt. Ringering family

BETHALTO, Ill. (AP) -- A report by Illinois regulators cites leadership failures by on-scene commanders in the March death of a southern Illinois firefighter who was killed while helping battle a house fire.

READ: Family of fallen Godfrey firefighter thank first responders, community and more in letter 6 months after death

Godfrey Fire Capt. Jake Ringering died and three other firefighters were injured March 5 when a 21-foot brick wall collapsed in the village of Bethalto. He was battling a house fire on Culp Lane, near the Bethalto Sports Complex.

READ: Mourners gather to pay final respects to fallen Godfrey firefighter

The Telegraph in Alton reports that the Illinois Occupational Safety and Health cites among its findings that no 360-degree walkaround of the scene was ever done to observe potential hazards before the deadly collapse even though the home was already fully engulfed when the first crews arrived.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.