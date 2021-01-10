ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Leaders with the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force said they’ve been working on plans throughout the weekend to allow other health care workers, not covered by larger hospitals or pharmacies, to eventually get the vaccine.
Dr. Keith Lyston, an optometrist in Ladue, said he’s eagerly awaiting announcements from the state but hasn’t been given any plan or direction.
“We’ve sort of been waiting for the state to let us know when it’s our turn to get the vaccine,” Lyston said.
For nearly a month, we have asked the Missouri Health Department for a timeline on when or how they’ll vaccinate all health care workers included in Phase 1A. Dr. Andrea Otto, who practices family medicine in Kirkwood, said she’s made calls and emails to state and local leaders for weeks.
“It’s been impossible up until just recently, we’ve been beating down doors, reaching out to any contacts we can possibly find,” Otto said.
Last Friday, Otto said her staff was able to get the vaccine from an area hospital that had extra doses. However, she believes it’s only because of her persistence and quest to get answers.
“I ruffled a lot of feathers. I just kept calling, kept leaving voicemails, kept emailing just trying to get any sort of answer on when. Not necessarily now but when,” Otto said. “Then finally one of the local hospitals reached out.”
This week, leaders with the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force are expected to announce how they will vaccinate all health care workers in the area. Officials said this will likely include a sign-up sheet of some sort. Health care workers will then have the ability to get the vaccine within hospitals or an outside venue.
Also this week, the St. Louis County Health Department is set to begin vaccinating other health care workers not employed by the county. Last week, the health department received 972 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and roughly 200 doses were administered to health department employees.
As Otto awaits her second shot, she said she’ll continue to be a voice for other patient-facing colleagues across the state.
“I know there are so many other people out there who are in the same position as me, but don’t have the time and energy to be able to advocate for themselves as much as we had,” Otto said.
Health care workers in St. Louis County who qualify for Phase 1A can be put on a vaccination list. Those in the 1A category may request additional information by emailing dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com. According to the health department, “those who qualify as 1A will be added to a vaccination list. DPH will continue to follow state and federal guidance to determine who qualifies for vaccinations moving forward.”
