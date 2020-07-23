ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Top brass over the Medium Security Institute, also known as the Workhouse, are saying that closing the facility won’t happen overnight.
Last week city board members voted unanimously to close the Workhouse. The vote to close the prison comes after activists with Close the Workhouse campaigned for the facility’s closure arguing its conditions are inhumane.
Terry Hall used to work at the Workhouse.
“I never endured that, with a job, the things that go on it’s unbelievable,” she said.
Hall said during the pandemic enough wasn’t being done to protect inmates and employees from the virus.
“I was teaching a class and it was a detainee that was confirmed positive. I wasn’t told by my supervisor,” Hall said.
In the last three years, city leaders have reduced the jail’s population. The facility can hold 436 inmates, and only 82 inmates are currently housed there.
Its sister facility, the Criminal Justice Center, currently has more than 200 empty spots leaving what many say is a waste of city funds by operating the two buildings.
By closing this facility, it’ll likely free up $8 million in city revenue. That is the money budgeted to the Workhouse for this next year’s budget.
“We’ve been asked to do a very difficult job,” said Jail Commissioner Dael Glass.
Glass oversees both the Criminal Justice Center and the Workhouse. He said before they can move the inmates from the Workhouse, they have to first assess.
“My job is to provide to the board of alderman a report, not only the desire to close MSI but, can I do so safely for both my staff and the detainees,” Glass said.
He said after he presents his report to the board, it will be up to them to decide when and where these inmates will go.
Mayor Krewson’s office sent News 4 a statement saying when she plans to sign Board Bill 92:
“BB92 is consistent with the direction Mayor Krewson has been moving in over the last three years in terms of reducing the jail population. She supports a comprehensive, safe, and deliberate study and evaluation of our correctional facilities and intends to sign BB92 soon. But that work is just getting underway, so no, no date has been set. Mayor Krewson and her Administration have a duty to ensure the City responsibly balances the safety of the community at large with all of its many obligations, under the law, to house detainees on serious and violent felony charges who the courts have decided need to be held. Arbitrarily setting dates and deadlines for closing MSI without taking all of this into account does not get us a safer St. Louis.
Board Bill 92 will close the Workhouse and redirect the money budgeted to it to establish a Division of Supportive Re-entry and a Re-envisioning Public Safety Fund. The Division of Supportive Re-entry will hire additional social workers to be assigned to detainees and assist them and their families.”
These programs will be funded from the money saved by closing the Workhouse.
