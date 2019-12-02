ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis church is inviting fellow clergy and members of the community to pray and fast for 40 days for the children who died due to gun violence in St. Louis this summer.
The Williams Temple church of God in Christ announced the beginning of its '40 Days and 40 Nights of Citywide Prayer and Fasting' on Monday, December 2.
The prayer and fasting will continue until January 10, 2020. The church is located at 1500 North Union in the Kingsway West neighborhood in north St. Louis City.
Officials say this comes after 18 children fell victim to gun violence across St. Louis. Some of them were shot to death and others accidentally shot themselves.
Many of those cases remain unsolved.
