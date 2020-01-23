ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can “star” on a Lay’s potato chip bag!
The company is looking for locals to “Smile With Lay’s” and "star" on millions of its bags. The chip company's campaign benefits Operation Smile.
Last year, Lay’s selected Chesterfield resident Dr. Chris E. to be featured on one of their bags. Now, they want to find another St. Louisan to feature.
Click here to nominate yourself or someone you know.
