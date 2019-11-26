CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A controversial legal strategy in St. Louis County will move forward as attorneys challenge the $20 million awarded to police Sergeant Keith Wildhaber in his discrimination lawsuit.

Wildhaber said those in the St. Louis County Police Department told him to “tone down his gayness” to be promoted to lieutenant. Wildhaber said he was passed over for promotions 23 times.

A jury awarded him $20 million in his suit.

The county’s attorneys, the Lewis Rice firm, wants to verdict tossed out saying that Missouri’s Human Rights Act doesn’t offer protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation.

County Executive Sam Page initially said he was “horrified” and “surprised” by the strategy. However, that defense is moving forward.

In response, Page said he “co-sponsored the Missouri Non-Discrimination Act bill in 2006 when I was in the state Legislature. Sadly, it did not pass then and is still not law today.”

He continued: “I would not have authorized an appeal of the crippling monetary award without also pursuing a settlement or without making major changes to the leadership of the department and the training of its officers.”

Lewis Rice released this statement:

“Lewis Rice is committed to diversity and inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community and St. Louis County’s leaders have made clear to us that they share that same commitment. As attorneys, however, we owe a duty to our clients to make legal arguments, consistent with the current law, that best advance and protect our clients’ legal position, no matter our personal views.”

Since the jury’s decision, Page has replaced two members of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners.

The commissioners voted unanimously to seek an independent review of the St. Louis County Police Department about its policies and procedures, promotional processes, and inclusion within the department.