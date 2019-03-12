ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - An Amazon delivery driver who was shot after he parked in a handicapped space to make a delivery has sued the man accused of shooting him.
Attorneys for Jaylen Walker, 21, are filing a lawsuit against Larry Thomlinson, 65. Police say Thomlinson shot Walker on March 5 on the parking lot of the Target Plaza on Mexico Road in St. Peters.
Walker parked in a handicapped spot and was confronted by Thomlinson. The two got into an altercation before Walker started to walk away. Thomlinson then allegedly shot Walker, causing him to be paralyzed from the waist down.
Lawyers for Walker say they are seeking punitive damages of more than $250 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.