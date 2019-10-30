CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is "horrified" and "surprised" by the strategy used by the county lawyers in the discrimination lawsuit brought by Sergeant Keith Wildhaber.
Attorneys for the county tried to have the lawsuit dismissed by arguing that Missouri laws don’t protect gay people. They claimed since sexual orientation is not a protected class that the lawsuit should be tossed.
A St. Louis County police sergeant testified that he was instructed he would need to "tone down his gayness" to be promoted to lieutenant during the opening day of his employment discrimination lawsuit against the department.
Page said he was “horrified and surprised” by the argument.
The jury awarded Sergeant Wildhaber $19 million in the discrimination lawsuit. He said he was passed up for promotions because he is gay. Wildhaber said he was once told to “tone down his gayness.”
The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners met Tuesday afternoon for the first time since a multi-million-dollar verdict was awarded in a discrimination lawsuit to a gay police officer.
The county police board voted unanimously for an independent review of the St. Louis County Police Department.
