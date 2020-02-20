Julian Assange extradition. Embargoed to 2330 Monday February 17 File photo dated 13/1/2020 of Julian Assange. A group of 117 doctors and psychologists has called for an end to what it calls "the psychological torture and medical neglect of Julian Assange". Issue date: Monday February 17, 2020. WikiLeaks founder Assange is being held in Belmarsh Prison awaiting a hearing on February 24 which could see him extradited to the US. See PA story POLITICS JulianAssange. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire URN:50382426 (Press Association via AP Images)