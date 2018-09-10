ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, is considering running for president and wants to run his campaign out of St. Louis.
Avenatti made the comments during an interview with the website Politico over the weekend. He said his family moved to St. Louis when he was 11 years old and that he still considers the area home.
If Avenatti follows through, he would the first presidential candidate to run his campaign out of St. Louis since Dick Gephardt in 1988.
