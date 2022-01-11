Lawsuit targets downtown St. Louis community improvement group

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An effort to dissolve the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) is underway.
The group is designed to improve downtown St. Louis but several property owners are filing a lawsuit to put a stop the group. The suit wants to prevent the CID from spending funds collected from property owners between 2011 and 2021.
Those owners believe CID hasn't done enough to address crime, infrastructure and decreasing property values. The lawsuit calls for the unused funds, which is about $5 million, to be returned to property owners.
The owners said that money would then be used to form a new group to address some of the problems downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.