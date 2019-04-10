NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Five St. Louis County families are trying to stop the Ferguson-Florissant School District from closing another school.
The families and the City of Berkeley filed a lawsuit to block a redistricting plan for the school district. In October, the school board approved a plan to close Airport Elementary in Berkeley and Vogt Elementary in Ferguson.
The plan will also transform McCluer South-Berkeley High School into a magnet school.
Berkeley residents say they need neighborhood schools to attract new families. They say the plan favors wealthier residents in the northern part of the district.
