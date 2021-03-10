ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)— A 39-year-old paraplegic man has been denied a shower for nearly five months at the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC), according to a federal lawsuit filed.
Since Oct. 5, 39-year-old Anthony Tillman has been incarcerated at the St. Louis Justice Center. During those 155 days, the lawsuit alleges Tillman has been denied access to a wheel-chair accessible shower. Instead of providing an accessible shower, he was allegedly given a wash basin and rag despite being unable to fully wash his body on his own.
“I just want to be treated fair, like how everyone else is supposed to be treated. I am disabled and I want to be accommodated. I’m speaking out and telling my story because if someone else who is paraplegic finds themself in the same situation, they should not have to experience what I’ve experienced,” said Tillman.
The suit is seeking St. Louis City to provide him with an accessible-shower and monetary compensation for damages due to “emotional distress, pain, and suffering.” The lawsuit was filed on the inmate’s behalf by ArchCity Defenders, Saint Louis University School of Law Legal Clinics, the Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center, and Rights Behind Bars.
The Arch City Defenders said this suit is the latest in a series of legal advocacy efforts to confront conditions at the two jails in St. Louis City: CJC and the Workhouse. In late February, local advocates voiced their concerns about conditions at the CJC after inmates set fires during a dangerous disturbance.
A hearing has been requested by the Arch City Defenders on March 11 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.