ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A former St. Louis County employee claims in a lawsuit that he was fired after standing up to a top elected official who later pleaded guilty in a pay-to-play scheme.
Read: Steve Stenger resigns amid federal pay-to-play charges
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Robert Jenkins alleges in the lawsuit that he got in trouble when he raised concerns about the design of a bill establishing standards for inclusion of women- and minority-owned businesses in contracts. Jenkins alleges that the bill was designed to make it easier for then-County Executive Steve Stenger to serve up no-bid contracts to his political donors.
Read: Stenger's former Chief of Staff sentenced for pay-to-play scheme
Jenkins previously directed an office that awards contracts. He is seeking damages for lost wages, emotional distress and attorney's fees in the lawsuit he filed in August. A lawyer for the county largely denied Jenkins' claims in a response filed last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.