ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell was listed among several defendants in a lawsuit Wednesday brought by two women who said they were unlawfully arrested and charged during a 2016 incident in Riverview.
The suit, filed in St. Louis County court, alleges Bell, along with Riverview Police Officers Michael Pedroli, Jeffrey Lakebrink and Sergeant Jason Groves, violated the constitutional rights of Najae Jordan and Deja Holland during a 2016 arrest and subsequent charges.
“I did not expect for this night to go like this. I literally was scared for my life," said Holland.
Attorneys for Jordan and Holland said the women were walking near the intersection of Diamond Drive and Thrift Avenue, near their apartment building, in Riverview on August 11, 2016. They were, documents say, walking from the bus stop to their apartment, after getting off work at a Chesterfield store.
"Despite having no reasonable suspicion or probable cause to detain [the women] Lakebrink and Groves pulled their [marked patrol car] over" and demanded ID from the women, the lawsuit states. Jordan began filming the encounter on her phone and was threatened by Sgt. Groves, the lawsuit reads. Holland was taken into custody while Jordan ran to her nearby residence and was eventually taken into custody by the two officers, eventually joined by Bellfontaine Neighbors police officer Pedroli. The lawsuit states that the officers reached into Jordan's apartment and dragged her outside, slammed her onto the sidewalk and "applied the weight of their bodies via their knees to her back and neck." Holland, the lawsuit said, was forced to ground while trying to de-escalate the situation, hitting her head and briefly losing consciousness.
The women were charged with multiple offenses, including resisting arrest, failure to comply and assault on law enforcement. Those charges were handed down by Wesley Bell, who at the time worked for Riverview.
When asked in a 2017 deposition why the officers detained the women, Sgt. Groves said because the women were "neanderthalling around" near an area police refer to as "thug university," the lawsuit reads. The suit states that during trial, neither officer could articulate "reasonable suspicion" for detaining the women other than it is a "high crime area."
The suit goes on to allege violations during the booking process, where Groves is alleged to have told Jordan that if she failed to cooperate officers would "take her for a ride;" understood to be a threat of physical harm. Sgt. Groves conducted a physical search of Jordan, even after the woman requested a female officer conduct the search.
After their release, Sgt. Groves is alleged to have driven Holland back to the apartment complex, forcing her into his patrol car. Once there, he allegedly demanded to search the apartment to seize Jordan's phone which he believed had video of the arrest. He did not get consent or a court order to enter the apartment but entered the apartment, conducted a search and did not find the phone, the suit said.
Neither woman had active warrants or any history of criminal convictions at the time of the incident.
“Still to this day I’m emotional, I want to cry because it’s overwhelming. I don’t feel like we deserve it," said Holland.
An attorney for the women, Thomas SanFilippo, asked Bell to provide a copy of all video that city cameras captured, however Bell said there was no such video that existed. It was later revealed by Groves during a deposition that video cameras are present in the area. The lawsuit alleges the video was "destroyed, allowed to spoil, and/or otherwise had failed to be preserved by Bell and his co-defendant agents of Riverview."
The suit further alleged Bell repeatedly refused to comply with the rules of discovery as outlined by the Missouri Supreme Court, something SanFilippo alleges was part of an effort by Riverview's City Attorney to protect the city from civil liability.
“Wesley could have stopped this at any time and he should have," said SanFilippo.
A representative for Bell denied wrongdoing, saying "We are not aware of any lawsuit, but the facts of this matter will show that a Riverview police officer was punched by one of the individuals in question, and the officers - despite being assaulted - conducted themselves with restraint and professionalism. Including Wesley Bell, the appointed municipal prosecutor in Riverview at the time of this incident, in what would be a frivolous lawsuit, is simply an attempt to attract attention. Considering this was a municipal court matter from approximately 2017, any additional questions should be referred to the City of Riverview.”
“I totally disagree with that because for start for finish they were not kind, they were not nice, they were not professional," said Holland. "I think I was so kind and nice they literally put me in hand cuffs, took me out and then put me back.”
She said she nor Jordan punched or showed any aggression toward police.
The initial criminal case went to trial in late 2019, where a jury found both defendants not guilty on all counts.
Holland said she wants the officers involved in the 2016 incident to be fired.
