ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Should you get a tax break for working at home during the pandemic? A lawsuit that targets the St. Louis earnings tax says absolutely.
A judge heard arguments in the case on Wednesday. Lawyers say those who live outside the city, and worked remotely during the COVID-19 crisis, should not have to pay the tax they typically paid while working in the city.
They want to file a class action but the city argues they legally cannot. The judge is weighing the issue and is expected to make a ruling soon.
