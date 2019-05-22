ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A former employee in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office filed a lawsuit claiming she was the victim of discrimination because of her age and her skin color. Nancy Woods, who was fired in January, is white and 64-years old.
"I think they just wanted to get rid of me because they had someone younger and African American that they wanted to place in that job," said Woods.
Woods told News 4 she was the first paralegal hired by the city’s Circuit Attorney’s Office. She worked in the child support division and had been employed by the office for 28-and-a-half years when she was terminated.
"They marched me out with two armed investigators and it was the most embarrassing thing I ever had to do in my life," said Woods.
Woods claims there was a pattern of discrimination against white employees and it appeared Gardner and supervisors were trying to run them off. The lawsuit claims Garner fired 5 Caucasian prosecutors and more than 20 resigned.
Shortly after taking office, Woods says Gardner held a staff meeting and her first assistant prosecuting attorney, Robert Steele, made a startling comment.
“You people may think we're stupid because we're poor and black but we're not.”
She says she understood Steele to be referring to the white employees in the office.
News 4 reached out the Kim Gardner’s office for a response. Her office said because it has not been served in the lawsuit, it would be premature to comment.
The lawsuit names the Circuit Attorney’s Office, Gardner, Steele, Michael Warrick and Eula Simmons. It seeks compensation for lost wages and benefits as well as punitive damages.
