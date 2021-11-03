ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Senator Josh Hawley's 2018 campaign was in the spotlight Wednesday as the operation is being sued, as part of a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association.
The lawsuit accuses the NRA of breaking campaign finance laws and using shell companies to fund Hawley's 2018 campaign. Former President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates are also being sued.
According to the lawsuit, the NRA has made $35 million in illegal campaign in the last seven years.
