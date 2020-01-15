JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri lawmakers are looking at bills to put new rules on seclusion rooms and restraints in schools.
School leaders from all over the state were in Jefferson City Wednesday. The Jennings School District Superintendent says they need the change to make sure kids stay safe.
The legislation defines “seclusion” as the “involuntary confinement of a student alone in a room or area which the student is physically prevented from leaving.”
