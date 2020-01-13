(CNN/ WICS) -- Lawmakers in Illinois are proposing a bill that calls for schools to add "sexting" to their sex education classes.
The proposal would affect students from grades six through 12.
Julia Johnson, a parent, thinks it's important that teens know the consequences of sending these kinds of messages.
"If you scare them when you talk about the dangers of sexting maybe that's enough to keep them from doing it,” Johnson said.
Dr. Bill Moredock, principal of Little Flower School, says his school has been teaching this for years.
"It’s important because social media, internet use is such a big important part of our students lives,” Dr. Moredock said.
And Dr. Moredock says sometimes children can get pictures without even meaning to.
"Adults are getting kind of savvy about how they sometimes prey on kids in terms of setting up these what look to be child-friendly, innocuous apps, but what they do they're sly and they send in these messages that just come in out of nowhere,” Dr. Moredock said
According to a study in the American Medical Association, 15-percent of teenagers say they've sent a sexual text. Nearly 30-percent say they've received one.
