JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Missouri state lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow dentists to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Under the plan, dentists would be able to volunteer as vaccinators during emergencies.
READ: Dentists will be next in line for COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri
Illinois is also considering a similar idea to help ramp up the state's vaccination effort.
