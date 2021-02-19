JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There's a push in Jefferson City by Republican lawmakers to make a "Rush Limbaugh Day" an annual celebration in the State of Missouri.
Cape Girardeau native, Rush Limbaugh, 70, passed away Wednesday after fighting lung cancer. He worked for 32 years in the radio industry as a conservative radio host.
Rep. Hardy Billington, R-Poplar Bluff, filed HB 1200 Friday that would designate January 12, Limbaugh's birthday, as "Rush Limbaugh Day" in the state.
"Rush Limbaugh's contributions to broadcasting and the conservative movement cannot be overstated. He was, simply put, a legend who cannot be replaced," said Rep. Billington. "This is one way we can recognize the outstanding impact Rush Limbaugh has had on our state and country."
