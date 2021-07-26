ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Friday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he intended to file suit against St. Louis City and County's new mask mandate, which went into effect on Monday.

Monday evening, the suit was filed, that claims the city and county didn't follow a new Missouri statute signed in June by Governor Mike Parson. The question is does he have the grounds to challenge the mandate? One Saint Louis University Law Professor says he could.

"It's primarily about the new statute that was passed, that was signed by the governor in June," law professor Rob Gatter said.

Gatter said the statute requires public health officials take specific steps before they put a mandate into effect.

"It requires that when the local public health official issues the order, that it files a report essentially with county council explaining why, and that didn't happen here. That's one of the things the lawsuit complains about," Gatter explained.

That's also why some St. Louis County Councilmen have requested Dr. Faisal Khan, acting director of St. Louis County Public Health Department, be at Tuesday's council meeting. They want Dr. Khan to explain the data leading to the decision for the mandate. However, Gatter argues that county and city officials did that Monday when they made an official announcement about the mask mandate.

"At least the front half of it, is an explanation of all the reasons with a whole lot of data and citations to various expert sources, and it's quite educating. One of the things it points out is that mask wearing works," Gatter continued.

It's important to note, the state statute in question was not in place the last time St. Louis City and County had a mask mandate. It was signed into law last month. There's other things the law allows the council to do as well.

"Falling under the statute limits the duration of the order, and it subjects it to the county council to terminate it by county council," Gatter said.

The law professor tells News 4 that Schmitt's lawsuit will ultimately determine whether or not the city and county's mask mandate falls under the new state statute. We could get some answer to this at Tuesday's St. Louis County Council meeting. Several St. Louis County Councilmen have weighed in on mask mandate:

St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch said he will vote to oppose the mandate. Saying it is not about wearing masks, but the legality of the mandate.

Councilwoman Shalonda Webb said she believes masks work but added "I do take issue with the County Executive bypassing the St. Louis County Council and unilaterally making decisions for the people I represent with any official that doesn’t represent them."

Councilwoman Rita Heard-Days says instead of a mask mandate, the focus should be on an aggressive outreach to get more people vaccinated.

All other members of the St. Louis County Council did not respond for a request to comment on the mask mandate.