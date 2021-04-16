ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many universities across the country and in our region are strongly encouraging students and staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations. But what about making them mandatory?
Right now, no local universities or colleges are requiring it. However, some are considering it. Washington University law professor Peggie Smith says it's completely legal for schools to mandate vaccinations for both students and staff.
Wash U is currently just highly recommending vaccinations for folks on campus. However, a spokesperson said this could change. "Many universities and colleges currently require students as well as employees to take various types of vaccinations, including for example, the flu vaccine and with respect to COVID in particular, many colleges already require that students take the coronavirus test," Smith explained.
Smith said there's several legal challenges that come along with making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory at universities. One challenge she mentions is accessibility. She said if vaccines are mandatory, schools should be able to offer students easy access to shots.
That's exactly what Webster University did Friday. The school bussed a few dozen students to the Dome for their first Pfizer vaccination.
Jo Hochman, a freshman at Webster, said having an opportunity to easily access the vaccine made things easier for her. She said if other schools can do that also, she would understand mandatory vaccines. She said she doesn't have a strict opinion one way or the other.
"I'm not at risk personally, so it would make me feel safe in the way that I'm not a danger to somebody else," Hochman said. She was one of the several Webster students partially vaccinated on Friday.
Smith said bringing shots on campus or ensuring students can be vaccinated prior to the start of the school year would alleviate the stress of a mandatory vaccine at colleges and universities. She said another challenge is proving that staff or students have actually been vaccinated.
"Some schools have indicated that they're going to require their students to show proof of vaccination, but at the moment, there is no widely accepted vaccine credential if you will," Smith said. "Other schools have indicated that they're simply going to pose the question to students and take their students at their word."
Smith also said schools can't require vaccines for remote or fully-online students.
