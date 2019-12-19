ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews and law enforcement are working two separate deadly crashes Thursday night.
The first crash happened on I-55 southbound at Loughborough. Missouri Highway Patrol said one car was involved in this crash.
One person was taken to the hospital where they later died.
The second wreck happened near West Florissant Ave and Hiller Place in North City. Our News 4 crew saw as many as five cars involved in the crash.
The St. Louis Fire Department said one person died in the crash while two people are in critical condition and another two are in serious condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.