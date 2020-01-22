WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities conducted a raid at the Wellston Market at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the raid was the result of a 2-month investigation by the North County Police Cooperative, who have been looking into illegal activity at the market.
Police said this was a drug and firearm investigation. They seized heroin, crack cocaine, and eight guns from the business.
Major Ron Martin said the guns and drugs were out in plain sight during business hours.
"There are good things that come out of the business, but also some bad things that come out," Martin said. "We've been aware of it, residents are aware of it, visitors aware of it. Everyone has been aware of it."
Four people were arrested, law enforcement said. Their identities have not been released.
North County Police Cooperative executed the search warrant with the help of state and local law enforcement. Some of the people arrested during the raid were due to other outstanding warrants not related to the investigation.
Police told News 4 this investigation is not related to the shooting death of Officer Michael Langsdorf. Langsdorf was shot and killed in June 2019 while responding to a report of a bad check at the market.
