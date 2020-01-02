COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- On the second day of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois business didn’t slow down. Long lines stretched out of the dispensary in Collinsville and down the street.
Now law enforcement is making sure no one impaired is getting behind the wheel.
Currently, police use a breathalyzer to determine blood alcohol content. Law enforcement said there isn’t a device or machine in widespread use that will work to determine if someone is under the influence of THC.
Marijuana slows reaction time and impairs judgment.
HCI Alternatives, the only dispensary in the Metro East, has employees trying to educate customers who might be novices using pot.
“One thing I would say is go low and go slow,” Kathleen Olivastro with HCI said. “If they try edibles, it is go low, go slow. There are specific directions on packages. Get a feel for what their limit will be and how it will affect their body.”
Law enforcement said when it comes to enforcing impaired driving laws they'll do what they've always done: run field sobriety tests and use blood and urine tests.
Capt. Bruce fleshren/st. Clair county sheriff's office
"There's going to be a little bit more work involved in making the case. The actions of the driver are going to be much more important. Were they weaving? Stumbling? Off the road? How were they driving, acting? Those type of things," Captain Bruce Fleshren, with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Everyone’s advice was simple whether you use an edible, smoke or vape: Be a responsible adult.
