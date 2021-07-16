ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three local agencies are teaming up to crack down on speeding in a stretch of St. Louis County. Eureka police, St. Louis County police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are partnering for a traffic safety campaign.
Police said July is historically one of the busiest months out of the year for service calls and traffic accidents with more people on the road traveling. The traffic safety campaign will be focusing on Interstate 44 between 141/I-270 and the Six Flags area.
“The speeding is God awful," said St. Louis County resident Connor Patrick.
Police said speeding got even worse over the last year during the pandemic with fewer drivers on the road.
“The courts were kinda shut down and we were on COVID restrictions so we weren’t stopping vehicles like we normally would," said Lt. Mike Werges with Eureka police.
Werges said he regularly clocks drivers going 90 miles per hour on I-44 where the speed limit is 70 miles per hour.
"I like that that they’re getting more hardcore and strict on the speeding," said County resident Natalie Unser.
Every other Friday in July and August, police and state troopers will patrol along the 10-mile stretch of I-44 in both east and westbound lanes.
“When you’re talking about 20 plus officers out there hitting an area, 10-mile stretch in both directions, that’s pretty intense," said Werges.
Friday, July 9 marked the first day for the enforcement campaign. In just 8 hours, police issued:
- 90 warnings
- 73 tickets
- 12 commercial motor vehicle citations
- 1 DWI
- 1 drug violation
- 2 fugitive arrests
- 1 felony fugitive arrest
“The numbers are pretty staggering for that 8-hour block. The thing we like to say is, it’s more about education than it is writing someone a ticket or a summons," said Werges.
Some of those tickets were written for failure to register a vehicle, an ongoing problem in the St. Louis area.
Werges said the first day of this campaign was extremely successful. They hope this effort helps make it safer for all drivers.
