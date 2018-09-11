‘Lavish lifestyle’ of men sued in contest scheme takes hit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has rejected the claims of two men sued over a $110 million sweepstakes-and-contest scheme that they need a combined $43,000 a month in “living expenses.”
The Kansas City Star reports that Judge Greg Kays says Kevin Brandes will need to live on $10,000 a month, not the $28,740 he sought. His business partner, William Graham, was pared back to $8,000 a month from $14,058.
The Federal Trade Commission and Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley sued them in February. The federal complaints say their businesses had pitched million-dollar sweepstakes prizes that no one ever won and ran mail-in contests with virtually unsolvable top-prize puzzles.
Kays wrote in his order that money used to support a “lavish lifestyle” would come out of money that could end up paying restitution to consumers.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.