‘Lavish lifestyle’ of men sued in contest scheme takes hit

  • Updated
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has rejected the claims of two men sued over a $110 million sweepstakes-and-contest scheme that they need a combined $43,000 a month in “living expenses.”

The Kansas City Star reports that Judge Greg Kays says Kevin Brandes will need to live on $10,000 a month, not the $28,740 he sought. His business partner, William Graham, was pared back to $8,000 a month from $14,058.

The Federal Trade Commission and Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley sued them in February. The federal complaints say their businesses had pitched million-dollar sweepstakes prizes that no one ever won and ran mail-in contests with virtually unsolvable top-prize puzzles.

Kays wrote in his order that money used to support a “lavish lifestyle” would come out of money that could end up paying restitution to consumers.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

 

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

