ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues 2019 anthem ‘Gloria’ is back in the spotlight.
A video recorded by Donald Trump Jr. shows a festive atmosphere prior to President Donald Trump’s Wednesday rally with the song playing in the background.
On the official Laura Branigan Twitter page, Legacy Manager Kathy Golik tweeted that, “No permission to use "Gloria," nor endorsement of him, past or present, was granted to Pres. Trump on behalf of Laura or her legacy management company, & we strongly & vehemently DO NOT condone yesterday's events at the Capitol.”
Golik went on to write that “It's very sad & upsetting to see Laura's beautiful memory & legacy have any association w/ Pres. Trump & such a dark day in US history. Neither Laura, nor her music, deserve any unwarranted fallout due to the actions of others.”
In other tweets on the Laura Branigan Twitter page, Blues fans, with the support of Golik, wrote that ‘Gloria’ should only be played for celebrations and by the Blues!
The 1980 song ‘Gloria’ became the Blues postgame victory song during their run to the Stanley Cup in 2019. Branigan died in 2004 from a previously undiagnosed ventricular brain aneurysm.
