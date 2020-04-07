(KMOV.com) - Medical experts say the tossing of used gloves and masks on the ground could help spread coronavirus.
The comments come as both News 4 viewers and crews have spotted the discarded masks and gloves on parking lots of grocery stores and along roads.
The CDC and others are recommending people wear masks when they go out in public to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"You notice them in the parking lot right next to cars so you know people are coming out, taking them off and just throwing them on the ground," said Michelle Masar.
When they are tossed on store parking lots, the employees must pick them up. Schnucks and Dierbergs tell News 4 they have ordered extendable trash grabbers to make clean up easier. The chains say they should arrive in the next few days.
St. Louis City is urging anyone who spots littering of gloves and masks to call the Citizens' Service Bureau.
