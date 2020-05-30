(KMOV.com) -- When we heard earlier this month that MLB owners had agreed to a plan that would bring back baseball by Fourth of July weekend, it's possible many fans read the headlines and began celebrating the return of the soundtrack to their summer.
Here we stand nearly three weeks later, however, without an official agreement to return to play between the team owners and the MLB Players' Association, which must sign off on a plan in order for the sport to return to action. When the owners initially voted in favor of sending a return-to-play proposal to the players, there were some obstacles that would need to be cleared before the final proposal would resemble one the players' union could get behind.
That's because the players were pretty steadfast in their public commentary that the owners' plan at the time--a revenue share that would result the players and owners each seeing their half of a 50/50 split of whatever money the league generated in 2020--was not going to be approved by the union. For that reason, the revenue share was not ultimately part of the owners' proposal, which was presented to the players on Tuesday.
What was included in the proposal, though, were additional pay cuts for players--some of which were pretty significant. The owners' plan would not have impact players earning $1 million and below all too terribly, as those players would received the majority of their prorated salaries for 2020. For higher-earning players, however, the plan would have instituted massive pays cuts in addition to the prorated salaries the two sides agreed upon back in March.
Seen another way: 82-game prorated salaries vs. MLB's proposalFull Proposalprorated $285K $262K$506K $434K$1.01M $736K$2.53M $1.64M$5.06M $2.95M$7.59M $4.05M$10.1M $5.15M$12.7M $6.05M$15.2M $6.95M$17.7M $7.84M— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 26, 2020
Unsurprisingly, the union did not respond favorably to the proposal.
Actually, as of this writing Saturday afternoon, there have been no reports that the union has responded at all to the owners' proposal as of yet. Previous reports suggested a union response would come by the end of this week.
Whenever that proposal does arrive, though, don't expect that it will result in any legitimate progress toward a season.
That's because the players are expected to deviate significantly from the direction in which owners were hoping to lead these negotiations. Instead of proposing lesser pay cuts--which was perhaps the hope of the owners when they led with such substantial salary reductions in their initial offer--the players are treating the owners' offer as though it holds no precedent. In their eyes, it's not even a blueprint off which to build.
Instead, the players will reportedly propose expanding the length of the regular season from the previously suggested 81 games to a new length of 100 games. Considering that the owners have claimed that more games in 2020 would actually equal greater financial losses for MLB teams, this proposal is not likely to be found acceptable by the owners. Essentially, the players' move would represent a direct challenge to the assertion that owners would lose money by playing more games.
The players' viewpoint was articulated by union leader and Washington Nationals star Max Scherzer earlier in the week, when he tweeted a statement that challenged the owners to open their financial books to prove that their claims are true.
May 28, 2020
So where do we stand at present? The sooner the players officially deliver their proposal, the sooner the owners can reject it outright. From there, we can find out whether any actual progress will be made. Jon Heyman has reported that the sides were working off a 'soft' deadline for an agreement to be in place by June 1, but that's almost definitely not going to happen, at this point. Heyman's timeline suggests June 5-10 will represent a firmer deadline on having an agreement in place in time to successfully pull off an MLB season in 2020.
To accomplish a deal by then, it would seem the sides have a lot of ground to cover--and a rapidly shrinking window in which to cover it.
