ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Below is the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in Missouri and the Metro East:

MONDAY, MARCH 23:

7:00 p.m.

St. Charles County has seen its first death related to the COVID-19 virus.

The patient was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized with the virus.

“We are extremely saddened by this news,” said County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

The county had six cases of the virus as of Monday.

6:45 p.m.

Three Jefferson County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials announced Monday night. A man and woman in their 60s and a woman in her 70s have all tested positive.

6:20 p.m.

With 35 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, St. Louis County's total now sits at 90.

The St. Louis metro area now has more than 120 confirmed cases of the virus.

There are 90 confirmed cases in St. Louis County and 22 in the city, with three other St. Louis-area counties in Missouri showing cases and five counties in or near the Metro East with at least one positive test.

6:05 p.m.

A total of 22 St. Louis City residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials announced Monday night. The news comes hours after it was announced the first St. Louis City resident died from the virus.

5:20 p.m.

Like St. Louis City and St. Louis County before them, St. Charles County officials ordered their residents to stay at home in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The order goes into effect midnight on Monday and restricts travel "except to engage in activities they deem necessary to their physical, mental or spiritual well-being, or for employment."

“The restrictions do not specify which businesses are essential,” said County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “Businesses and residents, not County Government, should determine what is essential. There is no way government can be aware of the unique needs of every individual."

4:55 p.m.

All public school districts in the St. Louis City and St. Louis County will extend their closures until April 22.

The order follows the edict from city and county officials for residents to stay and home and limit all travel to essential trips only.

"To remain consistent with the St. Louis City and St. Louis County Stay At Home Orders, guidance from local health and government officials, and in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, staff, and communities, St. Louis County and St. Louis City public schools announce today that their buildings will remain closed through Wed., April 22," officials said in a release.

4:00 p.m.

Franklin County announced it will join St. Louis City and St. Louis County and order its residents to shelter in place.

The order goes into effect Monday at midnight and will last until April 23.

All essential travel is still allowed as is outdoor exercise, but any unnecessary travel is discouraged.

2:50 p.m.

Missouri has 183 cases of COVID-19. 46 residents aged between 20 and 29 years old have the virus, the biggest age group with cases.

2:30 p.m.

The State of Illinois has 1,285 cases of coronavirus. 236 new cases were announced today. 12 Illinoisans have lost their lives to the virus.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Monroe County in the Metro East has its first reported case. St. Clair County now has four cases.

2:00 p.m.

St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a woman has lost her life to the novel coronavirus. The woman was in her 30s.

She tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Her case was not travel-related. Health officials are not sure how the woman caught the virus.

"This should be a wake up call to all of us," Krewson said in the press conference.

1:00 p.m.

Six St. Charles County residents have positive cases of COVID-19, the health department says.

11:35 a.m.

Franklin County has announced new business closings to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Franklin County Commission has ordered the closing of the following businesses at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 24:

Golf courses

Barber shops

Hair and nail salons

Movie theatres

Concert halls

Gymnasiums

Exercise studios

Massage therapy

The closure will be through April 17 at noon. This order is in addition to closing dining rooms of restaurants and bars.

6 a.m.

Over the weekend our area saw an increase in positive cases of coronavirus as more people are tested.

St. Louis County reported 55 cases, St. Louis City 14, St. Charles County 3, and one case in Jefferson and St. Francios counties.

In Missouri, there are 106 cases and three deaths. The Department of Health and Senior Services broke down the cases by age range:

The stay at home order in St. Louis County and City go into effect Monday for 30 days. The order began at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the county, and goes into effect at 6 p.m. in the city.

You can still go to the grocery store, bank, get gas, pick up prescriptions, or pick up food from a restaurant. You can go on walks in the park.

However, if you do not follow the order you can be cited for a Class A misdemeanor.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22:

8:45 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports COVID-19 cases in Missouri reached 106 Sunday. However, this number does not include St Louis County's latest number of 55 cases. With the county's numbers, Missouri has at least 137 COVID-19 cases. Officials with the state said St. Louis County tests done at commercial labs take longer to process and make the state's database.