The Latest: COVID-19 cases expected to rise as more tests become available

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Below is the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in Missouri and the Metro East:
THURSDAY, MARCH 19:
5:30 a.m.
The St. Louis area saw a spike in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
In Illinois, cases rose Wednesday from 161 to 288. In Missouri, case went from 15 to 24. Missouri also reported its first death.
The first positive case of COVID-19 was reported in St. Charles County.
The federal government has warned that the number of cases will dramatically spike soon. In a press conference Wednesday, the coronavirus task force said there is a backlog of tests from five to seven days that will run in the next 24 hours.
Both doctors and government leaders point out that the jump in the number of cases is due to an increase in testing.
On Thursday, drive-thru testing will be available in the Metro East. A site will open at the former Siteman Cancer Center in Swansea. Before going to the drive-thru testing you need prior authorization from a doctor and the health department. The drive-thru testing site will be open from noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
|County
|Positive via state lab
|Positive by commercial or other lab
|Boone
|1
Cass
|1
|1
|Cole
|2
|Greene
|5
|Henry
|1
|Jackson
|2
|1
|St. Charles
|1
|St. Louis City
|2
|St. Louis County
|7
|Christian
|2
To read previous coverage on the coronavirus in Missouri and the Metro East click here and here.
