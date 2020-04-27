Latest Coronavirus News: St. Louis County parks to reopen with restrictions

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Below is the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in Missouri and the Metro East:
MONDAY, APRIL 27
8:50 a.m.
During a press conference, County Executive Sam Page said he will announce plans to reopen St. Louis County parks with restrictions on Tuesday. Page said the parks will reopen by mid-May.
8:35 a.m.
Five new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in St. Louis County, bringing the death toll to 132. There has been 2,898 cases recorded at this time.
The county said 954 people have recovered from the virus.
8:00 a.m.
Governor Mike Parson said Missouri will gradually reopen in phases. Monday he's expected to outline what the first two phases will look like.
Parson said based on guidance from President Trump and conversations with local governments, phase one will begin May 4.
The governor said the first two phases are designed to protect those most at risk for COVID-19.
Last week Parson extended the state of emergency but the not the statewide stay-at-home order past May 4.
New cases in Missouri have been trending downward over the month of April but there haven't been any significant drop. Over the last 13 days, there's been an average of 200 new cases per day. During the first half of April, there were 235 new cases per day on average.
SUNDAY, APRIL 26
3:20 P.M.
Another resident of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation has died from COVID-19, St. Charles County announced Sunday. County officials say the resident is a man in his 80s.
County officials also announced the death of another man in his 80s who did not live at Frontier.
31 St. Charles County residents have died from coronavirus, 550 have tested positive.
2:30 p.m.
Illinois officials announced 2,126 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 59 more deaths. A total of 42,903 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,933 have died from the virus.
1:25 p.m.
The number of COVID-19 patients who have been released from St. Louis-area hospitals stands at 1,102, with 20 being discharged on Saturday.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says 652 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, the same number as Saturday. Three more patients, 162, are in the ICU compared with Saturday.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU declined from 118 Sunday to 115 Sunday.
