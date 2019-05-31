ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Mississippi River is nearing levels only seen in 1993 in some places north of St. Louis and presenting problems as it over-tops protective barriers. Here's the latest information.
May 31: 3:48 p.m.
In Old Monroe in Lincoln County, many homes are surrounded by floodwaters and others have water in their basement.
In Elsberry, Highway P is closed due to floodwaters. Plastic and sandbags have been put down to keep water out of the town.
North of Lincoln County in Clarksville, residents are fighting to save homes and businesses.
May 31: 11:48 a.m.
Officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for some residents of a central Missouri county where the Missouri River has topped a levee.
KRCG reports Howard County emergency management co-director Bill John said the levee near Petersburg is expected to fail soon.
The evacuation includes residents in Franklin, New Franklin and a stretch along Highway 5 from the Boonville Bridge to New Franklin. The zone essentially covers all of the Missouri River bottom from Petersburg to Rocheport.
The Red Cross is opening a shelter at the Open Bible Praise Center in Boonville for affected residents.
May 31: 10:30 a.m.:
Amtrak says flooding is forcing it to suspend service between St. Louis and Fort Worth, Texas, unit June 7.
Amtrak officials said in a news release Friday that flooding has diverted freight train traffic onto tracks used by the passenger train service.
Service between Chicago and St. Louis and between San Antonio and Fort Worth will continue as usual.
No substitute transportation is available other than the scheduled Trinity Railway Express commuter train service between Fort Worth and Dallas, which is ticketed separately.
Some tickets are available for those willing to travel alternate routes between Illinois or Missouri and Texas using the Amtrak Southwest Chief and the Amtrak Heartland Flyer.
May 30: 5:25 p.m.
Crews are putting up a floodgate on Riverview Drive in North City. Riverview is now blocked off and cars must used side streets.
4:15 p.m.:
The Mississippi River has crept into homes and businesses along Main Street in Grafton. Some of those businesses have had water inside for a month.
The city is bringing in 500 tons of rocks to try and build up berms to protect some government buildings such as city hall and the police station.
Grafton's mayor estimates they have lost 80 to 90 percent of revenue in May.
May 30 - 4:04 p.m.
The Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District said water has topped protective barriers around West Alton and Portage Des Sioux.
3:45 p.m.
Flood forecasts released Thursday for the rivers in the St. Louis area show crests nearing historic levels along the Mississippi. In many spots, including St. Louis, it will reach the highest level since The Great Flood of '93.
11:55 a.m.
A substantial sandbagging operation is underway against the rising floodwater of the River Des Peres in south St. Louis near the Mississippi River.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Mississippi is expected to hit a near-historic crest in coming days.
The River Des Peres is rising to near street level on one side. On the other, waters above street level are restrained by a small berm.
Workers also spent the day building a flood wall on Riverview in North City.
City officials say they are balancing flood preparations with preparing to host up to 100,00 people over the weekend as the Stanley Cup Finals shift to St. Louis.
The News-Press in St. Joseph reports that flooding has closed part of U.S. Highway 36 in Livingston County east of Chillicothe in north-central Missouri.
The Grand River at Chillicothe on Thursday was less than two feet above the all-time crest there.
11:50 a.m.
Officials in Illinois are asking residents in river communities to prepare for potential evacuations due to the threat of rising floodwaters.
The Illinois Department of Emergency Management said Thursday that reports indicate the state is experiencing the longest-lasting flood since 1927. They attribute it to recent heavy rains that have saturated levees along the Illinois River.
State emergency officials are asking residents of flood-prone river areas to create family evacuation plans. State officials say flooding might not affect homes but could cut off roads. That would make routes impassable to places like hospitals and grocery stores.
Data show there have been 49 deaths in Illinois due to flooding since 1995. Most of those deaths involved people in vehicles trying to cross flooded roads.
May 30 - 10:45 a.m.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has deployed 200 members of the Illinois National Guard to respond to flooding along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.
Pritzker on Thursday said another 200 Illinois National Guard members are on standby. He says the flooding is a "grave" and "urgent" situation.
The governor's action comes as National Weather Service forecasts predict record or near-record crests along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers in the coming week.
The weather service says the Illinois River at Valley City is forecast to crest Monday at 27.3 feet (8.32 meters). The record crest in the tiny village north of Interstate 72 is 27 feet (8.23 meters).
State officials say they're using 2 million sandbags to hold water back. They say they want to preserve evacuation routes, so priorities include protecting levees and preventing road closures and bridge failures.
