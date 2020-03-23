ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Below is the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in Missouri and the Metro East:

MONDAY, MARCH 23:

11:35 a.m.

Franklin County has announced new business closings to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Franklin County Commission has ordered the closing of the following businesses at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 24:

Golf courses

Barber shops

Hair and nail salons

Movie theatres

Concert halls

Gymnasiums

Exercise studios

Massage therapy

The closure will be through April 17 at noon. This order is in addition to closing dining rooms of restaurants and bars.

6 a.m.

Over the weekend our area saw an increase in positive cases of coronavirus as more people are tested.

St. Louis County reported 55 cases, St. Louis City 14, St. Charles County 3, and one case in Jefferson and St. Francios counties.

In Missouri, there are 106 cases and three deaths. The Department of Health and Senior Services broke down the cases by age range:

The stay at home order in St. Louis County and City go into effect Monday for 30 days. The order began at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the county, and goes into effect at 6 p.m. in the city.

You can still go to the grocery store, bank, get gas, pick up prescriptions, or pick up food from a restaurant. You can go on walks in the park.

However, if you do not follow the order you can be cited for a Class A misdemeanor.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22:

8:45 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports COVID-19 cases in Missouri reached 106 Sunday. However, this number does not include St Louis County's latest number of 55 cases. With the county's numbers, Missouri has at least 137 COVID-19 cases. Officials with the state said St. Louis County tests done at commercial labs take longer to process and make the state's database. Read more here.