Latest Coronavirus News: St. Louis County nearing 4,000 cases

(KMOV.com) - The latest developments on COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
MONDAY, MAY 12
10:00 a.m.
St. Louis County officials said reports 3,986 confirmed cases, up 35 from Monday.
Eleven new deaths were announced while a total of 1,581 have recovered.
9:40 a.m.
On June 1, Wentzville City Hall will reopen to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The building will be cleaned daily. The number of visitors in the lobby and Board Chambers may be limited as necessary.
Visitors are required to stay 6 feet apart and are encouraged to wear face coverings when possible.
MONDAY, MAY 11
2:30 p.m.
Illinois state officials reported 1,266 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest reported increase since April 20. The state announced 54 additional deaths.
Cases of the novel coronavirus reached 79,055 on Monday. At least 3,467 people have died statewide.
More than 442,400 people have been tested for the virus in Illinois.
2:00 p.m.
Missouri state officials reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest reported number since March 29.
Missouri's cases reached 10,112 and at least 504 people have died across the state during the outbreak.
More than 115,500 people in Missouri have been tested for the virus.
9:00 a.m.
St. Louis County is reporting one new death related to the coronavirus along with 19 new cases.
In the News 4 viewing area, encompassing both Missouri and Illinois counties, we have reached 500 COVID-19 related deaths.
SUNDAY, MAY 10
3:00 p.m.
Cases of the novel coronavirus in Missouri reached 10,055 on Sunday and 499 Missourians have died from complications caused by COVID-19.
Cases in St. Louis City and County total to 5,445, which is 54% of Missouri's cases. Deaths total to 350, accounting for 70% of Missouri's deaths.
Here's a breakdown of cases by county in both Missouri and Illinois.
2:30 p.m.
Illinois officials say 1,656 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 77,741. The state also announced 57 more deaths, bringing the total to 3,406.
The increase reported on Sunday is first time in almost two weeks that the state reported an increase of less than 2,000, but officials say roughly 3,000 fewer residents were tested on Sunday compared to Saturday.
1:45 p.m.
The seven-day moving average of patients being hospitalized for COVID-19 in the St. Louis area continues to decline, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said.
The task force says the moving averages of hospital admissions dropped from 34 Saturday to 31 on Sunday, with the moving average of hospitalizations decreasing from 608 to 586.
The number of inpatient hospitalizations decreased from 540 on Saturday to 505 Sunday. The number of patients in the ICU has increased from 138 to 140 and the number on ventilators also rose slightly, from 108 to 111.
Fifteen more patients were released from local hospitals Saturday, bringing the total to 1,663.
SATURDAY, MAY 9
2:30 p.m.
More than 400,000 Illinois residents have been tested for COVID-19, state health officials announced Saturday.
2,325 more residents tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 76,085. Officials also announced 111 more deaths. A total of 3,349 residents have died from the virus.
2:15 p.m.
The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the St. Louis area increased by 34 Saturday from 506 to 540, the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force announced on Saturday.
The number of patients on ventilators and in the ICU for COVID-19 also went up, with 108 patients on ventilators Saturday, an increase of four. 138 patients are in the ICU, 133 were in the ICU on Friday.
Despite the increase in all three categories, the seven day-moving average of all three data sets is declining.
For more information on the COVID-19 and safety guidelines, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The City of St. Louis Department of Health number is 314-657-1499 or visit the city's website at stlouis-mo.gov to learn more. The St. Louis County Health hotline is 314-615-2660 or visit the county's website at stlcorona.com to learn more.
