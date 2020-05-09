(KMOV.com) - The latest developments on COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
SATURDAY, MAY 9
2:30 p.m.
More than 400,000 Illinois residents have been tested for COVID-19, state health officials announced Saturday.
2,325 more residents tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 76,085. Officials also announced 111 more deaths. A total of 3,349 residents have died from the virus.
2:15 p.m.
The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the St. Louis area increased by 34 Saturday from 506 to 540, the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force announced on Saturday.
The number of patients on ventilators and in the ICU for COVID-19 also went up, with 108 patients on ventilators Saturday, an increase of four. 138 patients are in the ICU, 133 were in the ICU on Friday.
Despite the increase in all three categories, the seven day-moving average of all three data sets is declining.
For more information on the COVID-19 and safety guidelines, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The City of St. Louis Department of Health number is 314-657-1499 or visit the city's website at stlouis-mo.gov to learn more. The St. Louis County Health hotline is 314-615-2660 or visit the county's website at stlcorona.com to learn more.
