EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of an East St. Louis gas station Monday night.
Officers from East St. Louis and the Illinois State Police Department were called to a gas station near 83rd and State Street around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
An East St. Louis police official told News 4 one person was pronounced dead following the shooting.
No other information regarding the homicide has been released.
