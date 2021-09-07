Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened about a mile north of Forest Park around 11 p.m. Monday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police are investigating a late-night deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

The head-on crash happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Kensington, about a mile north of Forest Park.

Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation into what caused the crash. No other information has been released.

