Monday marks the last full week to get a vaccine at the Fema-ran clinic in downtown St. Louis

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Monday marks the last full week to be vaccinated at two local mass vaccination clinics.

The FEMA-run clinic in the Dome at the America’s Center closes next Tuesday and its open daily from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. for those who still need to get vaccinated. No appointment is needed. The program launched in early April just days after all Missourians became eligible to get vaccinated.

Across the river, Officials cited a steep decline of people lining up to get the vaccine as one of the decisions to shutter the Belle-Clair Fairground clinic site. The site saw a drop in numbers since February. Their top numbers were about 2,700 per day, but now they've fallen under 1,000 per day. The site will close on Sunday so you can still get vaccinated without an appointment.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.