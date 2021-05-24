DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Monday marks the last full week to be vaccinated at two local mass vaccination clinics.

As interest dwindles, health departments scale back mass vaccination events Local health departments will begin to pivot away from mass vaccination events in the coming weeks as demand for the coronavirus vaccine continues to drop nationwide.

The FEMA-run clinic in the Dome at the America’s Center closes next Tuesday and its open daily from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. for those who still need to get vaccinated. No appointment is needed. The program launched in early April just days after all Missourians became eligible to get vaccinated.

Across the river, Officials cited a steep decline of people lining up to get the vaccine as one of the decisions to shutter the Belle-Clair Fairground clinic site. The site saw a drop in numbers since February. Their top numbers were about 2,700 per day, but now they've fallen under 1,000 per day. The site will close on Sunday so you can still get vaccinated without an appointment.