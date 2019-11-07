ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Loop Trolley will keep rolling for now as a last minute loan ensures it will operate through the end of the year.

The money came from the same sales tax district that funded the project.

St. Louis County Council asks for audit on Loop Trolley funds The St. Louis County Council is asking the federal government to check and see if taxpayer money allocated to the Loop Trolley is being used properly.

However, a plan for the Trolley’s future is still needed.

A spokesperson told News 4 between now and the end of the year a viable long-term solution will be explored. One of the options involves Bi-State, the same agency that operates Metro.

Last month, officials with the Loop Trolley said they had not received funding from the St. Louis County Transit Fund to keep the trolley operating through the remainder of 2019 and 2020. The company said they requested $200,000 for 2019 and an additional $500,000 to keep the cars going into 2020.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said St. Louis needs to keep the trolley and "make it work."

"It is a big problem if we let this trolley fail," Krewson said. "And the easiest thing to do which is what most people seem to be doing is to say no. The hard thing to do is to figure out how to get to yes."

