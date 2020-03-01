ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) Spring is approaching as well as warm, sunny weather.
However, you can take one last lap at the Steinberg's Ice Rink in Forest Park before it closes for the season.
Opening its gate in mid-November for the season, Steinberg's has proven to be a popular place to enjoy. The skating rink in Forest Park is the largest outdoors skating rink in the Midwest.
There will be public skating all day but there will be no sessions.
Skate can enjoy the rink from 10 a.m to 9 p.m. for $8.
